NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $48.56. 496,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,050. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -404.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

