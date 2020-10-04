Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 799,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd alerts:

NRK opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.