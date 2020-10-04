ODEM (ODE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $160,597.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $160,597.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.62 or 0.05323434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM (ODE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars.

