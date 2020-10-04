Offshift 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102,650.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00008379 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 30% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $102,650.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

