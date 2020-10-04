OKCash Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $10,629.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,667.68 or 1.00080120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00152790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,942,816 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

