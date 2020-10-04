Omni Price Down 15.1% This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00029755 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $349,506.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00434479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,066 coins and its circulating supply is 562,750 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

