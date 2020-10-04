OneRoot Network (RNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and $737,022.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.05211975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

