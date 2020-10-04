Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of OOMA opened at $13.06 on Friday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $292.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 million. Analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $46,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $322,720.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ooma by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

