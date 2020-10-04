Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Hits $2.07

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00019348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $2,837.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.88 or 0.05343420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,433 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

