Ormeus Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $204,812.00 (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $591,456.13 and $204,812.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00438197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,313,475 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

