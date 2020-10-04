Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.00% of Oshkosh worth $292,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,981,000 after buying an additional 1,796,775 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 326,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 260.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after buying an additional 310,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Oshkosh stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

