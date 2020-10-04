PancakeSwap Market Capitalization Tops $4.19 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded flat against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $2.87 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00004923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00272263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.01533278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00167079 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 8,108,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,968,837 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.