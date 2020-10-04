PancakeSwap Price Down 10.8% Over Last 24 Hours (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00005400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00272386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00087136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.42 or 0.01521626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00166911 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 8,108,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,968,837 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

