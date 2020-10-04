Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $188,313.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034332 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 566,189,159 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

