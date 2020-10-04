Parachute (PAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $236,770.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $236,770.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,678,406 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

