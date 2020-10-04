Patientory Price Down 3.6% This Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Patientory token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $391,844.38 and approximately $971.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.34 or 0.05245178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.