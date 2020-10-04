Paxos Standard Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00273233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.01527940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167833 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.