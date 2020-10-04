Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock opened at $191.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.