PayPie Hits 1-Day Volume of $955.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. PayPie has a total market cap of $822,243.88 and $955.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00271175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01538453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169267 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

