Peercoin Market Cap Hits $6.44 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $32,058.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,713.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.50 or 0.02076941 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001056 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00589308 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009347 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,527,063 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.