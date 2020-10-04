Peercoin (PPC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.44 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $32,058.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,713.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.50 or 0.02076941 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001056 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00589308 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,527,063 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

