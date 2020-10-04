Penta Price Hits $0.0035 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Penta has a total market cap of $73.69 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Penta has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Penta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, BCEX and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00271630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525446 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded 493,071.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00452062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX, HitBTC, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

