PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,967.91 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 37% higher against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $104,967.91 and $334.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026291 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003431 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003824 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000412 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,885,158 coins and its circulating supply is 39,579,284 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

