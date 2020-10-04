Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $15,555.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004495 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,199,182 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

