PIBBLE Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00271545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.01527542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00169425 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE's official website is www.pibble.io. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

