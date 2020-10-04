Pillar (PLR) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $105,742.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

