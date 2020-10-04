Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS PINWF opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

