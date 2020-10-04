Playkey Price Reaches $0.0196 on Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $283,758.63 and approximately $34,703.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.34 or 0.05245178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,461,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

