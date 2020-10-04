Polkadot (DOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.60 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $288.37 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $4.22 or 0.00039363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00089347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.01536761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009458 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s total supply is 987,964,778 coins and its circulating supply is 852,647,705 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

