Primecoin Price Tops $0.0311 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $4,969.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,487,414 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.