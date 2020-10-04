ProChain (PRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Million

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One ProChain token can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, Bibox and FCoin. In the last seven days, ProChain has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. ProChain has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $6.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.34 or 0.05245178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ProChain Token Profile

ProChain is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain. The official website for ProChain is chain.pro. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.