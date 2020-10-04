Prometeus Price Hits $3.11 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $21.39 million and $1.97 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00029068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00271175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01538453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169267 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.