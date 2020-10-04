ProxyNode Market Capitalization Tops $62,321.99 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $62,321.99 and $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 174,095,464 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

