Pylon Finance (PYLON) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Pylon Finance has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $271,039.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $190.14 or 0.01774816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00271175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01538453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169267 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,759 tokens. Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/#. The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198.

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

