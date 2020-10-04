Quark (QRK) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.77 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $1,208.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000358 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,576,735 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

