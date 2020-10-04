Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,115,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 740,760 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 8.94% of Radian Group worth $265,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

