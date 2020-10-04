Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.11 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $8.92 million and $1.11 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005686 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019259 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

