Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.11 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001640 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $1.11 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005686 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019259 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.