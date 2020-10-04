Rapids (RPD) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $862,276.84 and $432.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00271175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01538453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169267 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.