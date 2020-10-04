Realio Network (RIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $573,894.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00008257 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $573,894.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,551,390 tokens. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund.

Realio Network Token Trading

