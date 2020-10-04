Refereum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,116.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $8,116.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, IDEX and Upbit. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00273368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167888 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, Cobinhood, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.