Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

In other news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

