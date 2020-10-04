Revain (REV) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BitForex, OKEx and BTC-Alpha. Revain has a market cap of $120.92 million and $503,598.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00271224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.01538292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00168862 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, BitFlip, YoBit, OKEx, Cryptopia, BitForex, Kucoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

