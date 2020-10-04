Reviewing Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) & Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (NYSE:BBUCQ)

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) and Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Drive Shack, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00

Drive Shack has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Drive Shack’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse.

Risk and Volatility

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has a beta of 20.77, suggesting that its share price is 1,977% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drive Shack has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Drive Shack’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.28 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.37

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Drive Shack.

Profitability

This table compares Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Drive Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75%

Summary

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse beats Drive Shack on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc. engages in the development and operation of restaurant-brewpubs. It operates one unit each in the cities of Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and Auburn Hills, in Michigan. In addition, it has a unit in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas under a joint venture agreement with Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC. The company offers craft brewed beer brewed on site. Its units offer approximately 10 different types of beers ranging from light golden ale to full-bodied stout. It also offers customers, hard liquors; and also sells merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other items bearing the Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse name and logo.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

