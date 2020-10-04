Rewardiqa (REW) Price Hits $0.0710

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 67.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $710,428.78 and approximately $14.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 71.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00584188 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.01552389 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000619 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Rewardiqa Token Profile

REW is a token. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

