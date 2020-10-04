Ripio Credit Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $194,960.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $20.37 million and $194,960.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

