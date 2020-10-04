SafeInsure Hits Market Cap of $388,705.65 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $388,705.65 and approximately $1.06 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 203,794.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00296745 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00383691 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012763 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007524 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000286 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 19,524,249 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

