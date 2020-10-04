Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 657.50 ($8.59).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNN. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Yves Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,893.64).

SNN opened at GBX 622 ($8.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 652.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 628.77. Sanne Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The firm has a market cap of $911.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Sanne Group plc (SNN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.62%.

About Sanne Group plc (SNN.L)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

