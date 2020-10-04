SCRIV NETWORK Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $15,907.94 and approximately $15.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

