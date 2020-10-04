Selfkey (KEY) Market Cap Achieves $6.43 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $319,245.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.05211975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,353,937,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, OKEx, ABCC, Binance and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

